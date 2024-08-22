Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $801,346,000 after purchasing an additional 76,460 shares during the period. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $72,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

CROX traded up $5.59 on Wednesday, hitting $140.60. 1,529,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,696. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock worth $4,572,263 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

