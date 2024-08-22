Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $388,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $46,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,586. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

