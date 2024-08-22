Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $668,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance
Shares of VONE traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.01. 40,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,063. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $185.74 and a 1-year high of $255.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
