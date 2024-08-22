Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in eBay by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

eBay Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.73. 660,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,117. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

