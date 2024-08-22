Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.4 %

CMC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. 894,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,486. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

