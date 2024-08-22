Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. 757,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

