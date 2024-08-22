Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 19,044.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WEX by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 29,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WEX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,729. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair raised WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $289,402.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,623.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,826 shares of company stock valued at $693,369. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

