Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,132 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 9,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $329.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,501. The company has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.38 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

