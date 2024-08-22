Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,144 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after acquiring an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $433.39. 387,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,545. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $449.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

