Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $80.31. 1,139,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.