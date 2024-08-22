Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 709 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 87.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Up 1.6 %

MEDP traded up $6.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.71. 122,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,742. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.