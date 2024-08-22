Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $276,000 Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in American Financial Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 360.7% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,536. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.92 and a 200 day moving average of $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

