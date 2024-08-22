Financial Comparison: enGene (ENGN) versus Its Peers

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 453 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare enGene to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.7%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 5,072.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -3.77 enGene Competitors $158.42 million -$18.78 million 77.80

This table compares enGene and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

enGene’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

enGene has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s peers have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -11,521.49% -124.77% -24.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for enGene and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 752 2455 5803 67 2.57

enGene presently has a consensus price target of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 459.35%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 16.45%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe enGene is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

enGene beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

