Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

