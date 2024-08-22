FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.46

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.46 and last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 7256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

