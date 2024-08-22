Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
