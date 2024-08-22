Fluor (FLR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fluor (NYSE: FLR):

8/6/2024 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Fluor was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Fluor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.73. 618,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 0.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 46.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

