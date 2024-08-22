Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading Up 4.1%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.87. Approximately 139,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,070,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $842.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). The business had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 116,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

