FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 90,233 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 138,579 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 48,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSK. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

