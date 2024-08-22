FY2024 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $88.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

