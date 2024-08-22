FY2025 EPS Estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note issued on Sunday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TWM. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.76.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 2.1 %

TWM stock opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$148.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

