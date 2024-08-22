Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading 7.1% Higher

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 176,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 135,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

