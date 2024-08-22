Gemini Dollar Market Cap Hits $97.62 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $97.62 million and $392,443.53 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 97,533,139 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

