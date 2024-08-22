Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Gencor Industries Stock Performance
GENC stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $272.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.43.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
