Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

GENC stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $272.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

