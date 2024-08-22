General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,963,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,151. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

