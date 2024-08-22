Geoffrey Martin Sells 6,000 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey Martin sold 6,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.62, for a total transaction of C$465,702.00.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

TSE CCL.B opened at C$76.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$52.82 and a 1 year high of C$79.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.26.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.78.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.