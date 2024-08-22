GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Price Target Raised to $10.00

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Noble Financial from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for GeoVax Labs’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOVX. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

GeoVax Labs stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

