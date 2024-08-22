GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Receives C$57.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.20.

GFL has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

