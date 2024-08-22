Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $442.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.44. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

