Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $442.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.44. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
