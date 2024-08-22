Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUMN

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

About Golden Minerals

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.35 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.27.

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.