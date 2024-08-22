Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.83

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 1425147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.
About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.