Gridiron Partners LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Gridiron Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,189 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC's holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 257,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 98,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,353,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 1,515,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ZTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 302,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,160. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

