Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,393 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,164,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,696,898. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

