Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,016 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Hershey by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.60. The stock had a trading volume of 600,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $219.92.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.47.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

