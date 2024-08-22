Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 790 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in APA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APA by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in APA by 29.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 644,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in APA in the second quarter worth $5,787,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.27.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.92. 3,956,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215,670. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

