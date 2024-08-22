Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $5.16 Average PT from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,216,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,098 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.