Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Up 8.2%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 19,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 74,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37.
Insider Transactions at Gyre Therapeutics
In other news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gyre Therapeutics
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.