Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Up 8.2%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 19,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 74,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37.

Insider Transactions at Gyre Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

