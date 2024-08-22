Hannah Rothschild Sells 53,476 Shares of RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) insider Hannah Rothschild sold 53,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($24.30), for a total value of £1,000,001.20 ($1,299,377.86).

RIT Capital Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

RIT Capital Partners stock opened at GBX 1,864 ($24.22) on Thursday. RIT Capital Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 1,696 ($22.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,030 ($26.38). The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,236.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,855.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,838.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.02%. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,863.64%.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.