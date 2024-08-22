Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,496.3% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 711,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 667,213 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $39.41. 9,213,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,134,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

