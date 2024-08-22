Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,553,000 after acquiring an additional 37,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.7 %

O traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,555. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.