HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Predictive Oncology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Predictive Oncology Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ POAI opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Predictive Oncology stock. Carnegie Mellon University bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Predictive Oncology comprises about 0.0% of Carnegie Mellon University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carnegie Mellon University owned approximately 0.26% of Predictive Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.