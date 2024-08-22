HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.88% from the stock’s current price.
GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,860,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,355 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,292 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 109.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
