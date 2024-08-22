Head-To-Head Analysis: ENI (NYSE:E) & PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY – Get Free Report) and ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PJSC Tatneft and ENI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJSC Tatneft N/A N/A N/A $252.31 0.04 ENI $91.59 billion 0.59 $5.16 billion $2.32 13.85

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than PJSC Tatneft. PJSC Tatneft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJSC Tatneft 0 0 0 0 N/A ENI 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PJSC Tatneft and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dividends

PJSC Tatneft pays an annual dividend of $42.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 445.3%. ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. PJSC Tatneft pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ENI pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PJSC Tatneft is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares PJSC Tatneft and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJSC Tatneft N/A N/A N/A ENI 4.21% 11.84% 4.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of PJSC Tatneft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ENI beats PJSC Tatneft on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PJSC Tatneft

PJSC Tatneft engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil in Russia and internationally. It holds interests in oil and gas fields located in Tatarstan in Russia. The company is also involved in the refining and marketing crude oil; and the purchase and sale of crude oil and refined products. In addition, it manufactures and sells equipment; operates gas station network; manufacturers fiberglass; and engages in electric power business, as well as process oil, gas, and petrochemical projects. Further, the company sells oilfield equipment, and auxiliary petrochemical related services and materials. Additionally, it is involved in the banking activities. PJSC Tatneft was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Almetyevsk, Russia.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The company engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas. It is also involved in the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas through pipeline; and international transport, and purchase and marketing of liquefied natural gas. In addition, the company supplies bio-feedstock and crude oil; and stores, produces, distributes, and markets biofuels, oil products, biomethane, basic chemical and petrochemical products, intermediates, plastics and elastomers, and other chemicals, as well as provides smart mobility solutions and mobility services. Further, it engages in the retail marketing of gas, electricity, and related services; production and wholesale sale of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants; and provision of services for E-mobility. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

