Head-To-Head Analysis: PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio -26,333.59% -103.41% -67.99% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and PharmaCyte Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $85,000.00 1,531.36 -$30.01 million ($1.92) -3.43 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INmune Bio.

INmune Bio has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for INmune Bio and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Given INmune Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INmune Bio beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which is in Phase 1 for the treatment of patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and INB03, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers. It also provides XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and treatment resistant depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

