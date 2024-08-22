Head-To-Head Review: Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -22.77% -14.73% -11.46% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $10.42 billion 0.03 -$275.71 million ($1.28) -0.98 Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dada Nexus and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Just Eat Takeaway.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dada Nexus and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 5 2 0 2.29 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus target price of $3.35, indicating a potential upside of 167.27%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dada Nexus beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.