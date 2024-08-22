Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.97 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $50.45 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00040763 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,875,283,811 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,875,283,810.93572 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05459115 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $47,766,073.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.