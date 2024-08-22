Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 186.50 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.44). 414,114 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 203,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50 ($2.45).

The stock has a market cap of £400.01 million, a P/E ratio of 537.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 186.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.19.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

