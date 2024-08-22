Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $207.60

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $207.60, but opened at $212.67. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $211.71, with a volume of 16,674 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HOV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.60.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $667,009.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

