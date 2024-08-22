Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.58

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.
HWDJY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
