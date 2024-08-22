Hsbc Global Res Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Hold

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $415.50.

Shares of DE stock opened at $377.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.84 and a 200-day moving average of $380.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $423.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

